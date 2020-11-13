385 new Covid cases in Capital district, slight slump in recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases remains under 600 in the district for the fourth consecutive day with only 386 people testing positive for the virus on Thursday. The daily tally went down drastically compared to last week, when the number of cases averaged around 700. Only 484 cases were reported on Wednesday. However, after over a week of more recoveries than positive cases, the number of recoveries saw a slump with only 304 cases on the day.

As many as 296 are infections through local contact and eight are health workers. There were 7,321 active cases in the district as of Thursday. Three more deaths were reported. As many as 1,606 people are newly added to observation, while 25,521 are now under Covid observation with 188 of them in quarantine centres.

The deceased are Rajendran, 68, from Athiyannoor, Neesamma, 85, from Thiruvananthapuram, and Prabha, 48, from Kodunganoor.Sectoral officers deployed across the district took action against 521 people for violating Covid protocol by the. While 11 cases were charged, 64 people were fined and 414 people were let off with a warning.