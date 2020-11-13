STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

385 new Covid cases in Capital district, slight slump in recoveries

The number of fresh Covid cases remains under 600 in the district for the fourth consecutive day with only 386 people testing positive for the virus on Thursday.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases remains under 600 in the district for the fourth consecutive day with only 386 people testing positive for the virus on Thursday. The daily tally went down drastically compared to last week, when the number of cases averaged around 700. Only 484 cases were reported on Wednesday. However, after over a week of more recoveries than positive cases, the number of recoveries saw a slump with only 304 cases on the day.

As many as 296 are infections through local contact and eight are health workers. There were 7,321 active cases in the district as of Thursday. Three more deaths were reported. As many as 1,606 people are newly added to observation, while 25,521 are now under Covid observation with 188 of them in quarantine centres.

The deceased are Rajendran, 68, from Athiyannoor, Neesamma, 85, from Thiruvananthapuram, and Prabha, 48, from Kodunganoor.Sectoral officers deployed across the district took action against 521 people for violating Covid protocol by the. While 11 cases were charged, 64 people were fined and 414 people were let off with a warning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp