Case against Santhivila Dinesh over defamatory comments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum Police have registered a case against director Santhivila Dinesh for making defamatory comments against dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi. The case will be transferred to the cyber crime division of the police which will conduct the probe.

Bhagyalakshmi had complained to the chief minister and state police chief against the director’s defamatory remarks in a YouTube video. She had submitted copies of the video as well. Earlier too the Museum police had registered a case against the director based on a similar complaint. He had secured an anticipatory bail then.