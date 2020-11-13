Cop found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram police station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old police driver was found hanging in Kallambalam police station. Civil police officer Manoj, a resident of Thrishna of Kallambalam, was found hanging by the other police officers on a ceiling fan in the restroom of the police station.

According to police, he was found dead on Thursday night. He had told colleagues that he wanted to take rest after finishing his duty. When other officers reached the restroom after finishing their duty they found Manoj hanging. Though he was immediately taken to the nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that he had resorted to the extreme step due to the work pressure. Manoj did not have any financial or personal issues. However, Attingal DySP SY Suresh has ordered a probe into the incident. The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Manoj leaves behind wife Liji, son Krishnajith and daughter Aleesha Krishna.

Last month, a 53-year-old grade SI of Vilappilsala police station died after he attempted suicide in the restroom of the police station allegedly due to the work pressure and mental harassment from senior police officers. The deceased was Radhakrishnan, a native of Ambalathinkara, Vilappilsala.

Radhakrishnan's relatives had alleged that he was under severe mental stress due to harassment from the inspector of police Sajimon. However, a probe was conducted later and concluded that there was no lapse from the part of Sajimon.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)