NGOs join the bandwagon providing Covid relief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to aid patients suffering from post-Covid symptoms, Swasthi Foundation, an NGO based in Thiruvananthapuram, is gearing up to launch an online post-Covid clinic. The initiative is being launched in collaboration with Trivandrum Oncology Club and SN United Mission International. The facility will offer free consultations to people suffering from symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness, heart-related ailments, stress and anxiety. It will be functional from November 21.

Abey George, general secretary of Swasthi Foundation, said that patients recovering from Covid are stuck with many symptoms. “People are forced to live with the ailments without getting required medical help. The clinic will cater to all of them,” said Abey.

“Owing to the Covid-19 protocols, we cannot start an outpatient clinic. So, we will be focusing on online consultation in the beginning. After we get feedback, we will consider starting face-to-face consultation in the second phase,” he said, adding that the doctors of Swasthi Foundation have volunteered to spend their free time consulting patients suffering from post-Covid symptoms.