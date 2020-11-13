STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post-Covid clinics to open in Thiruvananthapuram

District health authorities are planning to screen every patient who has recovered from Covid-19 as part of the state’s post-Covid management measures.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:02 AM

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

Move follows expert opinion that Kerala has to quantify the impact of the virus infection on patients. The first post-Covid clinic in the district has become functional at General Hospital 

According to research carried out by the UK-based National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), around 10 per cent of patients who recover from the Covid-19 pandemic face acute post-Covid syndromes and around two per cent suffer from chronic syndrome. So far, around five lakh people have been infected in the state and around 50,000 of them are likely to suffer from post-Covid syndromes. 

“Kerala has started experiencing the coronavirus plateau and this is the right time to focus on post-Covid management. The state is planning to continue on this path for a couple of months more, until the vaccine is ready for distribution. However, the upcoming local body elections and Sabarimala season might trigger a surge in cases, which we hope doesn’t happen. Kerala succeeded in delaying the peak and that helps us stand out from other states and countries,” said a senior official of the health department. 

In Thiruvananthapuram, one of the worst-hit districts in the state, around 7,000 people may encounter post-Covid syndrome. Training sessions are progressing in the district, and specialised clinics will be functional in a week or two. Currently, there are around 110 primary, community and family health centres in the district.  

District Medical Officer K S Shinu said that instructions have been given to all medical officers in the district. “Post-Covid OPs will be managed along with the existing OPs at the health centres. Our current plan is to operate them once a week and patients with visible symptoms would be referred to the General Hospital and Medical College Hospital,” said Shinu, adding that a post-Covid clinic is already functional at the General Hospital. 

According to MCH authorities, many patients with undetected Covid-19 infection are getting admitted at the post-Covid treatment centre. “Even asymptomatic Covid patients who were not detected or treated for the virus may experience post-Covid symptoms. These undetected patients may get sick abruptly. Several such cases are being reported at MCH,” said an official. The state is planning to use e-Sanjeevani, the telemedicine platform, for screening patients. 

“The National Health Mission will track patients coming in with post-Covid syndromes. It is  impossible to screen all five lakh patients who were infected. We have to avoid crowding at these clinics while providing post-Covid care to patients with flagged symptoms. Those with respiratory and cardiology malfunction need medical attention,” said an official.  An official at the District Medical Office (DMO) said that Category C patients who were in intensive care units with oxygen support will receive follow-up treatment from the tertiary hospital itself.  

