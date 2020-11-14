Girl's charred body found in house near Thiruvananthapuram, probe on

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, a 16-year-old girl was found burnt to death inside her residence at Perukavu near Malayinkeezhu here on Friday. The Malayinkeezhu police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of IPC. According to police, the girl’s identity will not be revealed as she was a minor. The police said the charred body of the girl was found in the kitchen by her mother around 3pm.

The girl was alone at home as her parents went outside. When they returned home, the mother found the girl on the kitchen floor in a fully burnt state. A kerosene bottle was also found nearby. A forensic examination was conducted and fingerprint experts and dog squad were present. The body was shifted to the morgue of medical college hospital after conducting inquest proceedings.