Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls: BJP fields VV Rajesh in Poojapura ward

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP, which is determined to wrest the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, has fielded a heavy weight in the upcoming election. The party's district president VV Rajesh is the NDA candidate from Poojapura ward.

An announcement to this effect was made by BJP state president K Surendran at the party state headquarters here on Friday. Surendran said Rajesh was asked to enter the fray by the state leadership so as to entrust the party’s bid to wrest the corporation this time in the safest hands. "Rajesh enjoys tremendous mass appeal and is acceptable to all sections of society. Besides, he has always taken a strong stance against corruption," Surendran said.

Rajesh entering the fray is expected to fire up the party’s machinery in the district to work tirelessly in the election. The party had earlier tasked former district president S Suresh to enter the fray in the district panchayat election.

Suresh is contesting in the Venganoor division of the district panchayat. Both Rajesh and Suresh are known to be leaders of two powerful factions in the BJP district unit. The party assigning the two leaders to contest elections in separate local bodies, is seen as an attempt to prevent any sort of factional feud this time around. During the Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypoll last year, factionalism was one of the reasons cited for Suresh finishing third in the constituency.