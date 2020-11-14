STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls: BJP fields VV Rajesh in Poojapura ward

 BJP, which is determined to wrest the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, has fielded a heavy weight in the upcoming election.

Published: 14th November 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president VV Rajesh

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president VV Rajesh (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP, which is determined to wrest the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, has fielded a heavy weight in the upcoming election. The party's district president VV Rajesh is the NDA candidate from Poojapura ward.

An announcement to this effect was made by BJP state president K Surendran at the party state headquarters here on Friday. Surendran said Rajesh was asked to enter the fray by the state leadership so as to entrust the party’s bid to wrest the corporation this time in the safest hands. "Rajesh enjoys tremendous mass appeal and is acceptable to all sections of society. Besides, he has always taken a strong stance against corruption," Surendran said.

Rajesh entering the fray is expected to fire up the party’s machinery in the district to work tirelessly in the election. The party had earlier tasked former district president S Suresh to enter the fray in the district panchayat election.

Suresh is contesting in the Venganoor division of the district panchayat. Both Rajesh and Suresh are known to be leaders of two powerful factions in the BJP district unit. The party assigning the two leaders to contest elections in separate local bodies, is seen as an attempt to prevent any sort of factional feud this time around. During the Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypoll last year, factionalism was one of the reasons cited for Suresh finishing third in the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Thiruvananthapuram municipal polls VV Rajesh Poojapura ward candidate
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp