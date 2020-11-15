Children’s Day observed in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district saw a subdued Children’s Day celebration which kickstarted with student leaders arriving at the hall at Kerala Council for Child Welfare from Government Model LP School, Thycaud, in an open jeep.

A meeting with the student leaders in charge followed. Student Prime Minister Nanma S of Holy Angels CBSE School inaugurated the event. Student President Adarsh M (St Thomas HSS, Thiruvananthapuram) presided over the function which saw Uma S, student speaker from Government GHSS Cotton Hill, delivering the Children’s Day speech.

The welcome speech was delivered by Nainika Anil from Vimalahridaya School in Virali while Sreelakshmi C from Holy Angels Convent delivered the concluding speech. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who delivered children’s day message via video conference, said that awareness against drugs is important.

He added that the Covid has affected the education of children, which the schools are trying to bridge through online classes. “We will reopen the schools when it is safe for students. At least a few students are misusing the internet connections they now have access to due to online classes. The parents should pay special attention in such cases,” said the CM.

Health Minister K K Shailaja in her Children’s Day message said that the public should be able to ensure that the children are able to exercise all rights they are entitled to as per the Constitution.