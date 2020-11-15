STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children’s Day observed in Thiruvananthapuram

A meeting with the student leaders in charge followed. Student Prime Minister Nanma S of Holy Angels CBSE School inaugurated the event.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The district saw a subdued Children’s Day celebration  which kickstarted with student leaders arriving at the hall at Kerala Council for Child Welfare from Government Model LP School, Thycaud, in an open jeep.

A meeting with the student leaders in charge followed. Student Prime Minister Nanma S of Holy Angels CBSE School inaugurated the event. Student President Adarsh M (St Thomas HSS, Thiruvananthapuram) presided over the function which saw Uma S, student speaker from Government GHSS Cotton Hill, delivering the Children’s Day speech.

The welcome speech was delivered by Nainika Anil from Vimalahridaya School in Virali while Sreelakshmi C from Holy Angels Convent delivered the concluding speech.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who delivered children’s day message via video conference, said that awareness against drugs is important.

He added that the Covid has affected the education of children, which the schools are trying to bridge through online classes. “We will reopen the schools when it is safe for students. At least a few students are misusing the internet connections they now have access to due to online classes. The parents should pay special attention in such cases,” said the CM.

Health Minister K K Shailaja in her Children’s Day message said that the public should be able to ensure that the children are able to exercise all rights they are entitled to as per the Constitution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Childrens day Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp