STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Focus on improving immunity of birds and animals, Kerala CM tells veterinarians

Technical experts, voluntary groups and farmers should also come forward to build a comprehensive disease prevention network by also using traditional knowledge.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   As birds and animals have been identified as carriers of pathogens that cause a large number of contagious diseases, special focus should be given on improving their immune system, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the 12th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress through videoconferencing on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that developing an effective immune system is not the sole responsibility of the scientific community. Technical experts, voluntary groups and farmers should also come forward to build a comprehensive disease prevention network by also using traditional knowledge.

Pinarayi opined that Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases and the Animal Disease Control Project for birds and animals respectively are part of efforts to prevent transmission of diseases to humans.

The Chief Minister said development of vaccines that can arrest spread of contagious diseases was also necessary as viruses were mutating with every passing day. Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said science congresses should help improve the living standards of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp