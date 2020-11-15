Focus on improving immunity of birds and animals, Kerala CM tells veterinarians

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As birds and animals have been identified as carriers of pathogens that cause a large number of contagious diseases, special focus should be given on improving their immune system, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the 12th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress through videoconferencing on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that developing an effective immune system is not the sole responsibility of the scientific community. Technical experts, voluntary groups and farmers should also come forward to build a comprehensive disease prevention network by also using traditional knowledge.

Pinarayi opined that Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases and the Animal Disease Control Project for birds and animals respectively are part of efforts to prevent transmission of diseases to humans.

The Chief Minister said development of vaccines that can arrest spread of contagious diseases was also necessary as viruses were mutating with every passing day. Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said science congresses should help improve the living standards of farmers.