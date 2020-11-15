KPCC to take a call on three disputed seats in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership is yet to take a call on the Congress candidates in Thampanoor, Manikyavilakam and Edavacode wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Poonthura, Valiyavilakam and Attipra wards are also yet to see UDF candidates being announced owing to dispute with the respective local ward committees.

K Sivadasan Nair, the KPCC general secretary in charge of candidature in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, told TNIE that the top brass of the KPCC leadership will be huddled together on Sunday to resolve the crisis.

The DCC had come out with four lists where 90 candidates belonging to 100 wards have been announced so far. But two among them have been recalled which include Pattom ward where the fielded Congress candidate Gowreesapattom Mohan has been diagnosed with Covid -19 and Sreedevi Shammi of RSP in Attipra ward backing out.

IUML’s candidates are also awaited though the DCC leadership has decided to give them five seats. Sivadasan told TNIE that the issues on candidature in the remaining three wards plus the Pattom ward will be resolved on Sunday. “KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy will be huddled together at Indira Bhavan. We hope to complete the process of candidature by Sunday,” he said.

Initially the KPCC leadership was keen to give the Kamaleswaram ward to Welfare Party of India. After much hullabaloo on the regional-level alliance being hatched with the WPI by the UDF, the leadership decided against it in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

This led to the delay in announcing the Congress candidate in Kamaleswaram ward. Now the Congress candidate from Kamaleswaram is R Sindhu who has already started her campaigning. Confusion also prevailed in Nanthencode, Kinavoor, Sreekariyam and Poojapura wards regarding the candidature.