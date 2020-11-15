STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KPCC to take a call on three disputed seats in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

IUML’s candidates are also awaited though the DCC leadership has decided to give them five seats.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership is yet to take a call on the Congress candidates in Thampanoor, Manikyavilakam and Edavacode wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Poonthura, Valiyavilakam and Attipra wards are also yet to see UDF candidates being announced owing to dispute with the respective local ward committees.

K Sivadasan Nair, the KPCC general secretary in charge of candidature in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, told TNIE that the top brass of the KPCC leadership will be huddled together on Sunday to resolve the crisis.

The DCC had come out with four lists where 90 candidates belonging to 100 wards have been announced so far. But two among them have been recalled which include Pattom ward where the fielded Congress candidate Gowreesapattom Mohan has been diagnosed with Covid -19 and Sreedevi Shammi of RSP in Attipra ward backing out.  

IUML’s candidates are also awaited though the DCC leadership has decided to give them five seats.  Sivadasan told TNIE that the issues on candidature in the remaining three wards plus the Pattom ward will be resolved on Sunday. “KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy will be huddled together at Indira Bhavan. We hope to complete the process of candidature by Sunday,” he said.

Initially the KPCC leadership was keen to give the Kamaleswaram ward to Welfare Party of India. After much hullabaloo on the regional-level alliance being hatched with the WPI by the UDF, the leadership decided against it in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

This led to the delay in announcing the Congress candidate in Kamaleswaram ward. Now the Congress candidate from Kamaleswaram is R Sindhu who has already started her campaigning. Confusion also prevailed in Nanthencode, Kinavoor, Sreekariyam and Poojapura wards regarding the candidature.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp