Thiruvananthapuram's Covid test positivity rate at 9%, spike likely after local body elections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over 5,000 tests per day, the capital district now stands at a Covid test positivity rate of 9%. Considering that the recovery rate of the district is also high, there are only 6,603 active cases here at present. While this has served as a cause for relief, the health department has cautioned that the district is likely to see yet another spike in cases, post the ensuing local body polls.

“The current decrease in cases is serving as a reprieve to health workers in general. Only 20 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres are functional in the district at the moment, that too with minimum occupancy. As much as 67 per cent of the patients are under home care,” said a top official with the health department.

Stating that the department was managing well on the human resource front as well, the official further pointed out that the reluctance to undergo tests was, however, growing. “The spike we expect after the election is not on a massive scale. The numbers may go up to 600 from 400,” the official added.

On Saturday, another 468 persons tested positive for the virus, 347 of whom contracted the infection through local transmission. Twelve healthcare workers were also confirmed infected. Meanwhile, 885 patients recovered from the disease. Four more Covid-related fatalities were reported on the day. The deceased are Raveendran Nair, 68, Surendran, 55, from Alangode, Gangadharan, 62, from Muthuvila, and Sudarshanan, 53, from Rasalpuram.