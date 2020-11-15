STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's Covid test positivity rate at 9%, spike likely after local body elections

While this has served as a cause for relief, the health department has cautioned that the district is likely to see yet another spike in cases, post the ensuing local body polls. 

Published: 15th November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

On Saturday, another 468 persons tested positive for the virus, 347 of whom contracted the infection through local transmission. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With over 5,000 tests per day, the capital district now stands at a Covid test positivity rate of 9%. Considering that the recovery rate of the district is also high, there are only 6,603 active cases here at present. While this has served as a cause for relief, the health department has cautioned that the district is likely to see yet another spike in cases, post the ensuing local body polls. 

“The current decrease in cases is serving as a reprieve to health workers in general. Only 20 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres are functional in the district at the moment, that too with minimum occupancy. As much as 67 per cent of the patients are under home care,” said a top official with the health department.

Stating that the department was managing well on the human resource front as well, the official further pointed out that the reluctance to undergo tests was, however, growing. “The spike we expect after the election is not on a massive scale. The numbers may go up to 600 from 400,” the official added.

On Saturday, another 468 persons tested positive for the virus, 347 of whom contracted the infection through local transmission. Twelve healthcare workers were also confirmed infected. Meanwhile, 885 patients recovered from the disease. Four more Covid-related fatalities were reported on the day. The deceased are Raveendran Nair, 68, Surendran, 55, from Alangode, Gangadharan, 62, from Muthuvila, and Sudarshanan, 53, from Rasalpuram. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala COVID 19 COVID 19 TVM
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp