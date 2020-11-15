Varkala Taluk Hospital to act as poll plank for LDF, UDF

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The ruling LDF seeks to continue in power in the Varkala municipal council with the ensuing local body polls. Should things work out so, it will mark a change in the council’s history of consistently alternating mandates between the Left and the UDF. The latter, which is yet to announce its candidates, is pinning its hopes on the anti-incumbency factor. Meanwhile, the BJP aims for a big leap from its present tally of three in the 33-member council.

According to Bindu Haridas, chairperson of the municipal council, the Left front is poised for a second consecutive win as the local body had witnessed an unprecedented number of development activities during her tenure. “We have achieved complete sanitation in the municipality, established 22 micro-forests (pachathuruthu), and made various citizen services digital. We have even secured an ISO certification,” said Bindu, who is in the fray this time as well.

Ironically, however, the Varkala Taluk Hospital is a major campaign plank for the LDF as well as the UDF. The Left front’s claim is that the state government has made a huge investment of `5.50 crore for the modernisation of the hospital during the present council’s tenure. “The phased implementation of a master plan at an estimated cost of `45 crore funded by the KIIFB is under way. A dialysis centre set up at a cost of `3.50 crore will be opened in a few weeks’ time,” said senior LDF leader V Sunil, who is contesting the election from the hospital ward.

Meanwhile, S Jayasree, Opposition Leader in the previous council, is of the opinion that the taluk hospital would be the major factor that would work against the LDF. “The dialysis centre was ideated by UDF MLA Varkala Kahar. Even the works started during his tenure. It was not until recently that the project made any kind of headway. After wasting over four years, the LDF MLA and the municipal council are now in a haste to complete the project,” she said.

Alleging massive corruption in the various projects implemented by the council, Jayasree added that several roads in the municipality were in dilapidated condition and the LDF council had given little priority to setting up streetlights. Of the three BJP councillors in the previous council, only two are in the fray this time. Both of them will try their luck in new seats, as their old seats have been reserved for SC candidates.

“A change of ward will not affect our prospects, as we are familiar faces in the new wards as well. We have earned a good reputation by implementing developmental projects without corruption,” said BJP councillor Priya Gopan, who has switched from the Punnamoodu ward to the nearby Kannamba. A yoga teacher by profession, Priya said BJP’s councillors had a clean image in the municipality. Further claiming that the ‘Modi effect’ will have an impact in Varkala as well, she added that a large number of families, especially those with NRIs and military personnel, have joined the BJP from other parties.The saffron party is yet to announce its candidates in two seats — wards 15 and 18.