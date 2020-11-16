STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automatic weather stations to come up at Kattakada near Thiruvananthapuram

According to officials, automatic weather stations will  provide real time information on rain, wind, humidity and pressure.

Published: 16th November 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in the state, automatic weather stations will soon come up in six grama panchayats under the Kattakada assembly constituency. The project, which is part of the Jalasamrudhi water conservation programme and implemented by the Kerala State Land Use Board, will be set up in six government schools. 

While the weather station at the Vocational Government High School at Malayinkeezhu is already operational, installation work is progressing at Kulathummal HSS, Kattakada, DVMNNM HSS, Maranalloor, VVHSS, Nemom, Vilavoorkal HSS, Malayam and St Xaviers HSS, Peyad. The weather stations are being set up utilising the cash prize received by Jalasamrudhi as part of the Chief Minister’s Award for Innovations in Public Policy.

According to officials, automatic weather stations will  provide real time information on rain, wind, humidity and pressure. The real time feeds will be embedded into the existing Jalasamrudhi   website   (www.jalasamrdhi.com) and Ariyam Kattakada website (www.kattakadalac.com), which will be made available to the general public. 

