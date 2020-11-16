Centre grants SwarnaJayanti fellowship for Thiruvananthapuram-based Dr Vijayakumar S Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Vijayakumar S Nair, space physics laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), has been awarded the SwarnaJayanti fellowship 2019-20 of the union department of science and technology, for his proposal on the masking effect of aerosols on global warming.

He was among the 21 prominent researchers in various disciplines of science and technology who got selected for this award. He has published more than 55 papers in international journals and has several awards to his credit