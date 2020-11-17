STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Payment seats’ continue to haunt DCC leadership

Edavacode, Poojapura and Kinavoor wards have given headache to DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram DCC has almost completed its candidate list in the 100 wards of  the Corporation. Now, only five wards earmarked for the Indian Union Muslim League are remaining. But allegations over payment seats are haunting the Congress leadership. 

Edavacode, Poojapura and Kinavoor wards have given headache to DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal. In Edavacode, Anil Kumar aka Chenthi Ani’s name was proposed initially by the local ward committee. But since his wife, V R Sini is contesting from Cheruvakkal ward as a CMP candidate, the axe fell on him. But a section of Congress leaders are peeved at the DCC’s decision to field Edavacode Ashokan the fourth time although he has tasted defeat in all his three outings.  section of local Congress leaders feel that the Congress leadership should have emulated the CPM’s stand to field only winnable candidates. 

In the case of Poojapura ward, it was a reservation ward (during 2010) which had seen K S Vinu emerging as the councillor. In 2015, it became a woman ward.  Now, it is a general seat where the Thiruvananthapuram DCC decided to field Vinu. 

“BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh is contesting from Poojapura ward. Already the CPI has raised its allegation against the Congress that we have deliberately fielded a junior opponent so that Rajesh emerges as winner. If it was a reserved seat, then Vinu would have easily won. Thiruvananthapuram DCC should have fielded a formidable candidate against Rajesh,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. Kinavoor ward also saw stiff opposition against Thresiyamma teacher’s candidature by the local ward committee.  

On Monday, the DCC has officially announced the list of three remaining Congress candidates, R Anitha (Thampanoor), Edavacode Ashokan (Edavacode) and Subair (Manikyavilakam). The Congress party has decided to replace Gowreesapattom Mohan who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, with Charachira Rajeev. KC(Jacob) has decided to field T Thara in Valiyavila ward and KC(Mani) Joseph faction Shruthimol Xavier in Poonthura. 

IUML wards
Muslim League will announce its candidates in the five wards under Corporation which include Beemapally, Beemapally East, Vallakadavu, Karamana and Poonkulam.

Following are the remaining Congress candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat: S Udaya Kumar (Venganoor), C K Valsala Kumar (Kanjiramkulam), Laly (Mariapuram), Marayamuttam M S Anil (Kunnathukal) and Sithara Raveendran (Aryanad).   

Surrendering of weapons
All licensees must submit their weapons by 5 pm on Tuesday at their respective police station. If there are special cases where the person needs to possess a weapon, a special application must be submitted by the licensee to the station house officer of police by 5 pm on Tuesday. An ultimate decision on the applications will be made by the screening committee which will convene later this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp