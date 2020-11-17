‘Payment seats’ continue to haunt DCC leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram DCC has almost completed its candidate list in the 100 wards of the Corporation. Now, only five wards earmarked for the Indian Union Muslim League are remaining. But allegations over payment seats are haunting the Congress leadership.

Edavacode, Poojapura and Kinavoor wards have given headache to DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal. In Edavacode, Anil Kumar aka Chenthi Ani’s name was proposed initially by the local ward committee. But since his wife, V R Sini is contesting from Cheruvakkal ward as a CMP candidate, the axe fell on him. But a section of Congress leaders are peeved at the DCC’s decision to field Edavacode Ashokan the fourth time although he has tasted defeat in all his three outings. section of local Congress leaders feel that the Congress leadership should have emulated the CPM’s stand to field only winnable candidates.

In the case of Poojapura ward, it was a reservation ward (during 2010) which had seen K S Vinu emerging as the councillor. In 2015, it became a woman ward. Now, it is a general seat where the Thiruvananthapuram DCC decided to field Vinu.

“BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh is contesting from Poojapura ward. Already the CPI has raised its allegation against the Congress that we have deliberately fielded a junior opponent so that Rajesh emerges as winner. If it was a reserved seat, then Vinu would have easily won. Thiruvananthapuram DCC should have fielded a formidable candidate against Rajesh,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. Kinavoor ward also saw stiff opposition against Thresiyamma teacher’s candidature by the local ward committee.

On Monday, the DCC has officially announced the list of three remaining Congress candidates, R Anitha (Thampanoor), Edavacode Ashokan (Edavacode) and Subair (Manikyavilakam). The Congress party has decided to replace Gowreesapattom Mohan who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, with Charachira Rajeev. KC(Jacob) has decided to field T Thara in Valiyavila ward and KC(Mani) Joseph faction Shruthimol Xavier in Poonthura.

IUML wards

Muslim League will announce its candidates in the five wards under Corporation which include Beemapally, Beemapally East, Vallakadavu, Karamana and Poonkulam.

Following are the remaining Congress candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat: S Udaya Kumar (Venganoor), C K Valsala Kumar (Kanjiramkulam), Laly (Mariapuram), Marayamuttam M S Anil (Kunnathukal) and Sithara Raveendran (Aryanad).

Surrendering of weapons

All licensees must submit their weapons by 5 pm on Tuesday at their respective police station. If there are special cases where the person needs to possess a weapon, a special application must be submitted by the licensee to the station house officer of police by 5 pm on Tuesday. An ultimate decision on the applications will be made by the screening committee which will convene later this week.