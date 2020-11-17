STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor passenger turnout for Sabarimala bus service

Earlier, pilgrims in a group can hire a bus instead of waiting for depots to start the service based on the demand.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:53 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC experienced weaker demand for its Sabarimala service on the first day pilgrimage season during the pandemic on Monday. It operated 14 trips between Nilakkal and Pampa.  Most of the trips happened before 9 am and the buses were kept in the bay due to lack of patronage, said an officer.  It even deployed fast passenger buses, meant for long distance service, for the Nilakkal-Pamba service as there were fewer pilgrims to board the buses. 

KSRTC operated scheduled bus services from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottarakkara, Chengannur and Pandalam depots. However, there was no service from Pathanamthitta. “Earlier, the plan was to use 40 buses. It was later reduced to 25. We expect the demand will pick up in coming weeks,” said the officer.  
The depots have been directed to make arrangements for bus-on-demand services for the pilgrim season. 
