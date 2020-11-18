Another fire breaks out at Secretariat building

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just a few months into the controversial Secretariat fire, another fire erupted at the housekeeping division of the general administration department of the Secretariat on Tuesday. According to Cantonment police, the minor fire was triggered by a fan due to overheating. However, timely intervention prevented a major spread.

The incident took place at 2pm when a spark from the wall mounted fan triggered thick smoke. The staff who were present in the room immediately doused the fire with water and a fire extinguisher. A similar fire had erupted at the general administration department of the Secretariat on August 25 which led to the damaging of files. Though forensic and electrical teams had ruled out the possibility of a short circuit, a report released by the police show the fire broke out from a fan due to overheating.

Meanwhile, the two incidents of fire at the Secretariat have shone the spotlight on the faulty electrical circuit system despite each department at the Secretariat being equipped with fire extinguishers.