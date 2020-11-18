Five die, 391 test Covid positive in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday saw 391 more people testing for Covid-19. Among the newly infected, 286 contracted the infection through local transmission and four were health workers. Five persons succumbed to the disease on the day. Meanwhile, 561 people recovered from the infection. At present, there are 6,056 active cases in the district. A total of 24,991 people are under home quarantine and 146 people in institutional quarantine. The district has recorded 67,068 cases, 60,407 recoveries and 504 deaths so far.

Elizabeth Antony tests Covid positive

T’Puram: Elizabeth Antony, wife of Congress Working Committee member A K Antony, has tested positive for Covid-19. Antony, his two sons Anil and Ajith and their six staffers at 2, Jantar Mantar, will be undergoing tests on Wednesday. Elizabeth runs an NGO, Navoothan Foundation in New Delhi where Anil has been promoting it. Anil told TNIE that his parents had hardly ventured out from their house since March. The family and staff members will go on quarantine. “My father had gone out just twice ever since the pandemic began. My mother also had twice gone out to the bank, but not in recent days. So we suspect that she might have got infected from one of our staffers,” said Anil.