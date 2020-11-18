STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kovalam’s roads are turning into dump yards

 Commuters and residents were relieved when the service road at Kovalam junction connecting Vizhinjam road was opened a few years back.

Waste by the service road linking Muttacaud and Kovalam Jn

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuters and residents were relieved when the service road at Kovalam junction connecting Vizhinjam road was opened a few years back. But now, garbage piling in the drains and on the road has made it a nightmare. The stench is making it difficult for people to even walk in the area.

According to residents, the garbage is being dumped at midnight, soiling the road by morning. This also happens on the service road connecting Muttacaud and Kovalam junction, which comes immediately after the underpass. Poultry waste is the main villain in the area. “Many people from the city come here in their cars and throw waste packets. Though we saw few vehicles pass by, we were unable to trace them. The lack of street lights makes it easier for them,” said Rajasekhar C, a resident. 

“Cleaning drains everyday is not a solution. CCTVs and street lights should be installed on the service roads, linked directly to the police station. The high-mast light at Kovalam junction is also defunct,” added Rajasekhar. According to Sheela Ajith, former ward member, Kovalam, the residents aren’t responsible for the piling waste. 

Though the former Venganoor panchayat council used to clear the wastes using funds from the health department, recurring waste dumping kept creating problems for them. “Once, some people throwing waste on a mini lorry was caught by CCTV. The panchayat secretary complained about the issue to the Kovalam police but no actions were taken,” she said. Many of the residents are now employing people to clear waste from the drains. “The situation gets worse when it rains. The drains get blocked and the waste can be seen floating,” said a resident.

