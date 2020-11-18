STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police still clueless on organ trade mafia’s involvement

The hospital had also sent the samples to Alappuzha NAC centre for the final result.

organ trade

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly a fortnight on since a 40-year-old woman was found dead at her Perumbazhuthoor residence here under mysterious circumstances, Neyyattinkara police have made little headway in the case.  Police are still going by their initial conclusion based on the findings of the autopsy report which stated that Sandhya had died due to Covid-related ailments.

Officers said the probe into the death —a case had been charged under IPC Section 174 (unnatural death) — is over. However, an inquiry into the organ trade angle which had been flagged by relatives of the deceased. including her cousin and award winning filmmaker  Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, could not take place since the Crime Branch is looking into this aspect. The kin are alleging that ineptness on the part of the police is preventing them from cracking the case. The body is still kept at the MCH morgue. She had tested Covid positive during a test conducted at the  Medical College. The hospital had also sent the samples to Alappuzha NAC centre for the final result.

However, the police say they are yet to receive the result. T Sreekumaran Nair, Neyyattinkara CI and the investigating officer, said the death had occurred due to Covid and that a detailed report after chemical examination of her internal organs is awaited. “As per the initial findings in the report, we have come to know that her organs had been in good shape. It is true that she had donated a part of her liver. However, the liver had regenerated. So we hardly  have any evidence to prove that she was a victim of organ trade. It will take some time to get the report from the chemical examiner,” he said.  The relatives have demanded a repostmortem of the body.

