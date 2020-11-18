Varkala master plan hangs off a cliff

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Environmental activists in the state are now up in arms against the beach tourism destination development project launched by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran in Varkala just a week ago.

The reason being that State Nirmithi Kendra, the agency executing the project, knocked down a 100-metre seawall constructed by the irrigation department at the beach to facilitate the construction of a pathway. Though the pathway was one of the components listed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), activists are alleging massive destruction and degradation of the Varkala Cliff because of the unscientific ativity.

The project, which aims to revive beach tourism in the area, is part of the Varkala Masterplan. The government recently granted administrative sanction to the plan and allotted Rs 9 crore for beautification and infrastructure development. Construction of a pathway, a seating area, toilet facilities, a temporary bridge and two watchtowers as well as protection of two natural spring water sources fall under the masterplan.

‘Seawall destruction was a mistake’

Varkala Cliff has been identified as a Geo Heritage Site by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). On Tuesday, an inter-departmental team led by MLA V Joy carried out a visit at the site to settle the disputes. He said that the destination, which is one of the popular beach destinations, deserves more facilities and infrastructure, and that the seawall was destroyed accidentally.

“It is not visible from outside because of the sand covering it. Nirmithi Kendra was trying to reinstate the dilapidated laterite stone pathway and extend it another 180 metres. Now, we are planning to reinstate the seawall and construct the pathway on top of it,” said the MLA, claiming that the issue has been settled. However, a senior official of the irrigation department said that Nirmithi Kendra destroyed the seawall without obtaining an NOC. “We have issued a stop memo to Nirmithi Kendra. They have apologised to us, stating that they were unaware that the seawall belonged to our department. They have promised to rebuild the wall within a week or two,” said the official.

Unscientific development plan

According to environmental activists, the project planned in Varkala is unscientific and doesn’t focus on the protection of Varkala Cliff. The Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC), an ecological conservation organisation based in Thiruvananthapuram, has taken up the matter with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Kerala government seeking intervention. Sanjeev S J of EPRC said that government agencies are blatantly violating norms.

“The project is being planned and executed without any scientific study, clearances, adhering to Land Conservancy Act and environment impact assessment. Varkala Hill is a unique sedimentary geo-morphological structure that has been weakened already by the operation of earth movers during construction of a motorable pathway, violating CRZ norms. Unscientific developments along the coast are destroying the beaches in the state,” said Sanjeev. He alleged that Varkala municipality authorities are in on this too. “Despite many complaints, the tourism department or Kerala coastal zone Management Authority hasn’t responded yet,” he said.

