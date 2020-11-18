STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala master plan hangs off a cliff

Construction of a pathway, a seating area, toilet facilities, a temporary bridge and two watchtowers as well as protection of two natural spring water sources fall under the masterplan.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

The seawall and portion of Varkala Cliff which were razed by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra to facilitate the pathway construction at Papanasam Beach | BP Deepu

By ​Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Environmental activists in the state are now up in arms against the beach tourism destination development project launched by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran in Varkala just a week ago. 

The reason being that State Nirmithi Kendra, the agency executing the project, knocked down a 100-metre seawall constructed by the irrigation department at the beach to facilitate the construction of a pathway. Though the pathway was one of the components listed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), activists are alleging massive destruction and degradation of the Varkala Cliff because of the unscientific ativity. 

The project, which aims to revive beach tourism in the area, is part of the Varkala Masterplan. The government recently granted administrative sanction to the plan and allotted Rs 9 crore for beautification and infrastructure development. Construction of a pathway, a seating area, toilet facilities, a temporary bridge and two watchtowers as well as protection of two natural spring water sources fall under the masterplan.

‘Seawall destruction was a mistake’
Varkala Cliff has been identified as a Geo Heritage Site by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). On Tuesday, an inter-departmental team led by MLA  V Joy carried out a visit at the site to settle the disputes. He said that the destination, which is one of the popular beach destinations, deserves  more facilities and infrastructure, and that the seawall was destroyed accidentally.

“It is not visible from outside because of the sand covering it. Nirmithi Kendra was trying to reinstate the dilapidated laterite stone pathway and extend it another 180 metres. Now, we are planning to reinstate the seawall and construct the pathway on top of it,” said the MLA, claiming that the issue has been settled. However, a senior official of the irrigation department said that Nirmithi Kendra destroyed the seawall without obtaining an NOC. “We have issued a stop memo to Nirmithi Kendra. They have apologised to us, stating that they were unaware that the seawall belonged to our department. They have promised to rebuild the wall within a week or two,” said the official.

Unscientific development plan
According to environmental activists, the project planned in Varkala is unscientific and doesn’t focus on the protection of Varkala Cliff. The Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC), an ecological conservation organisation based in Thiruvananthapuram, has taken up the matter with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Kerala government seeking intervention. Sanjeev S J of EPRC said that government agencies are blatantly violating norms.

“The project is being planned and executed without any scientific study, clearances, adhering to Land Conservancy Act and environment impact assessment. Varkala Hill is a unique sedimentary geo-morphological structure that has been weakened already by the operation of earth movers during construction of a motorable pathway, violating CRZ norms. Unscientific developments along the coast are destroying the beaches in the state,” said Sanjeev. He alleged that Varkala municipality authorities are in on this too. “Despite many complaints, the tourism department or Kerala coastal zone Management Authority hasn’t responded yet,” he said.

The much-hyped `9 crore beach tourism destination development project was launched at Varkala by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran a week ago. Just days after, the State Nirmithi Kendra, the agency entrusted by the Tourism Dept with the execution of the project, has attracted much criticism for destroying a seawall. Should tourism infrastructure be developed causing environmental repercussions and endangering lives? TNIE speaks to experts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varkala
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp