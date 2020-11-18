Work of pathway to resume on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inter-departmental meeting called by MLA V Joy on Tuesday to resolve the on going dispute regarding the seawall destruction on Varkala cliff has decided to resume the work from Wednesday.

The MLA said that the irrigation department will supervise the construction. Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra officials said that the structures coming up at Papanasam Beach are temporary. The DPR was prepared by a Mumbai-based architecture company.

“Many elements stated in the project report were not feasible and had to be revised. Permanent structures are not allowed at the beach.

The detailed project report was later submitted to the Varkala Municipality for clearance. We were trying to reconstruct and renovate a pathway which was already there,” said the official.

According to officials, the pathway, which has been a long-standing demand, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore.