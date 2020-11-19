STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC to rein in crowding at material supply centres

As per the guidelines, one bus will be allocated for officials of four adjacent polling booths.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who have witnessed huge crowds during the distribution of election material on the eve of polling day know how much of a hazard it poses during the pandemic. Realising the threat, the State Election Commission has taken adequate precautions this time around. 

Officials on poll duty will no longer need to wait for hours and jostle with each other to get hold of the polling material. Instead, the election material for each polling booth, including EVMs, will be stacked in the vehicles that would ferry them to the polling booth. This will do away with crowds at the distribution centre and minimum physical contact as laid down in the Covid protocol. 

“The route number of vehicles carrying polling officials to the polling stations concerned will be intimated to them beforehand. The officials will spend minimum time at the distribution centres. Also, their seating in the vehicle will be as per Covid guidelines,” said a State Election Commission officer. 

As per the guidelines, one bus will be allocated for officials of four adjacent polling booths. Since there will be five members in each team, 20 officials will be ferried in a bus. As a precautionary measure, separate time slots will be assigned for distribution of polling material for panchayats under a particular block, the official said. 

If the officials do not report within the deadline, reserve officials will be deployed quickly from the centre. Sectoral officers will be deployed to address issues related to election material that has been distributed.
During the collection of EVMs after voting, the same protocol will be followed. “Since vehicles carrying EVM and other records along with the officials are expected to arrive in a staggered manner, we do not expect a huge crowd at the collection centres,” the official added.

