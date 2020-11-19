Monitoring cell looks into plaints

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The monitoring cell, constituted to keep track of violation of model code of conduct (MCC), looked into five complaints it received in the first meeting held here on Wednesday. They were mostly about wall grafitti and using of campaign materials in government and private properties.Four complaints have been forwarded to the MCC and anti-defacement squads. One complaint has been forwarded to the state Election Commission to take further actions.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said all election-related complaints will be addressed in a timely manner. “The committee will meet once in two days. If it is an urgent matter, a meeting will be convened immediately after the complaint is received,” the collector said. The first meeting was held in collectorate. Thresiamma Anthony, deputy director of panchayats and convenor of the monitoring committee, deputy collector John Samuel and Rural SP B Ashokan were present.

Green protocol handbook

The collector released a handbook on the green protocol to be followed during the election. It lists all the new instructions from the chief election commissioner with regard to the use of eco-friendly products for campaign as well as following green protocol during electioneering. The handbook was jointly compiled by Haritha Kerala Mission and Shuchitwa Mission.