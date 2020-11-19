More tests to be done despite fall in Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is now planning to increase the number of tests in the district despite the number of Covid cases going down. The move comes in the wake of decreasing tests and lack of willingness on the part of public to undergo tests.

While over 5,000 tests are held every day, a top official with the health department confirmed that the willingness to do tests among the public has gone down.

“We did over 6,000 tests on Wednesday and are making serious efforts to do more tests in establishments and offices. Public should be more cautious and Covid protocol must be strictly followed. While the numbers going down is a good sign, we should be able to maintain the trend and see further decrease. More tests and caution in public places, including hospitals, is the best way forward. People have a careless attitude towards Covid now. They are focussing on the 70 per cent who survive without any issues. The focus should be on the 30 per cent who are in bad condition and the 10 per cent among them who are critical. Even from the part of campaigners we see blatant violation of Covid protocol,” said the official.

As many as 468 new Covid cases were confirmed in the district on Wednesday along with 579 recoveries. Among the total cases, 346 are infections through local transmission and five of them are health workers. The rapidly decreasing number of active Covid cases has gone below 6,000 after almost two months with 5,947 cases now. The decrease in daily tally as well as increased recovery rate has brought down the number of active cases drastically.

Three deaths were reported on the day. As many as 1,609 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 25,338 people are under observation now, with 150 of them in quarantine centres. Nadirsha (44) from Pathamkallu, Abdul Rahman (87) from Pothencode and Hamsakunj (72) from Madathara are the deceased.