Police: Political vendetta behind twin murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine Congress workers were named in the chargesheet filed by the police in the Venjaramoodu twin muder case in which two DYFI activists had been hacked to death on the eve of Thiruvonam day. Political rivalry had led to the murder, said the chargesheet filed by the team led by Attingal DySP S Y Suresh before the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I on Wednesday, 80 days after the crime.

According to the chargesheet,the probe will continue for connecting the missing dots. Bike-borne assailants had hacked and stabbed to death DYFI activists Haq Mohammed and Mithilaj at Thembamoodu Junction on August 30 night. The accused, including Sajeev, Unni, Sanal, Ansar, Shajith, Najeeb, Ajith and Sathi hail from Pullampara. Mahila Congress member Preeja of Madapuram, who allegedly provided a safe house to the prime accused, was also arrested. All are in judicial custody.