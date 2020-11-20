STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid death toll hits 510 in Capital district

As many as 456 new Covid cases were confirmed in the district on Thursday along with 658 recoveries.

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for the residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums at Ghatkopar, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai.

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Covid death toll in the district crossed 500, the increasing rate of recovery and less number of new cases are expected to help reduce the casualties. Till Thursday, 510 Covid deaths have been reported in the district, the highest in the state.

While 20 per cent of the total positive cases in the district shows severe symptoms, only 10 per cent needs intensive care and hospitalisation. A large number of cases in July- August and September had led to the high casualty rate.

As many as 456 new Covid cases were confirmed in the district on Thursday along with 658 recoveries. Among the total cases, 343 are infections through local transmission and five of them are health workers.

Three deaths were reported on the day. As many as 1,444 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 25,387 people are now under Covid observation with 136 of them in quarantine centres. Gomathi Ammal ( 98) from Nedumangad, Suresh Kumar (56) from Venganoor and Azma Beevi (75) from Tholicode are the deceased.

