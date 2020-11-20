Lack facility to find out cause of Secretariat fire: Lab 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The officers of Forensic Science Lab gave a statement before the investigating team probing the fire in the Secretariat that the lab did not have the facility to find out if the fire was due to short circuit.

The statement was revealed during a court hearing on Thursday. The investigators sought the permission of the court to send the samples collected from the accident site to be sent to the national lab for further tests.

As per the statements given by the chemistry and physics section of the lab, they could not detect the presence of inflammable materials such as kerosene or petrol at the site. The police came to the conclusion that the fire was due to heating of the fan and the resultant short circuit. However the forensic team has let its conclusion open.

The fire broke out at the protocol division of the General Administration department on August 25.