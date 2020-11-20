Local body polls: Scrutiny of nomination papers on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scrutiny of nomination papers in the district as part of the local body polls will be held on Friday. Each ward has a specific time allotted for scrutiny. District Collector Navjot Khosa urged candidates to strictly follow the time allocated for their respective wards.

The scrutiny will begin at 9 am. Special arrangements have been made in returning offices functioning in civil stations and other similar offices. Only 30 people will be allowed in the hall where scrutiny will be done at a time. The collector also urged candidates and nominees to follow Covid protocol in the hall where the scrutiny will be conducted.

Entry only through 3 gates

There are 16 returning offices in the civil station in Thiruvananthapuram. Entry will be permitted only through three gates. Through Gate-1, candidates from Corporation division 51-75, Pothencode block panchayat and Vilavoorkal panchayat can enter. Candidates from division 1 to 25 of city corportaion, division 26 to 50 of city corporation, wards 23 to 44 of Neyyattinkara municipality, Nedumangaud block panchayat, Vamanapuram block panchayat, Malayinkeezhu and Vembayam panchayats can enter through Gate 2. Through Gate 3, candidates from Varkala municipality, Vellanad block panchayat, Pallichal, Karakulam and Aruvikkara panchayats can enter.