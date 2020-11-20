STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF attacks Pinarayi’s ‘vendetta politics’

The UDF camp feels that it’s not too long when the probe in the gold smuggling case would reach Pinarayi.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF has decided to intensify its attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following his ‘vendetta politics’. On Thursday, both Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran targeted Pinarayi.

While the former alleged that he has ties with the accused in gold smuggling case, Mullappally claimed that if the probe into the leaked audio of Swapna Suresh is held foolproof, it will only lead to Pinarayi. 
The UDF is peeved with Pinarayi for targeting the Muslim League MLAs M C Kamaruddin, Ebrahim Kunju and K M Shaji.

The other day LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, who is also holding the charge of CPM state secretary, had informed that at least 11 UDF leaders had come under a cloud of smoke in the Solar case implying that Congress MLAs would also not be spared. 

The UDF camp feels that it’s not too long when the probe in the gold smuggling case would reach Pinarayi. Chennithala has warned Pinarayi of paying a heavy price if he goes forth with ‘politics of revenge.’

“We don’t have any qualms against the LDF Government initiating investigations, but what we are opposing is the way in which they are targeting the UDF leaders at a time when the nomination papers are being filed for LSG polls,” said Chennithala.

