Capital district sees dip in Covid spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district has more or less tackled the rapid spread of Covid-19 over the past two months. The number of active cases continues to show the decreasing trend and stands at 5,525 now. The recovery rate is also high in the district. Of the 68,385 cases confirmed till date, 62,255 people recovered while 513 succumbed to the virus infection.

As many as 393 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Friday along with 611 recoveries. Among the total cases, 285 got infected through local transmission and seven of them are health workers.



Three deaths were reported on the day. Anandavalli, 64, from Varkala; Suhra Beevi, 76, from Nagaroor and Suresh, 53, from Kadakkavoor are the deceased. As many as 1,872 people were newly put under observation on the day. A total of 25,664 people are currently under observation in the district with 132 of them in quarantine centres.