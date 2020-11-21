STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC pins hopes on weekend rush

The government has allowed a maximum of 2,000 pilgrims at the hill shrine on weekends, while only 1,000 are allowed on weekdays.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:21 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having started off with a lukewarm response by Sabarimala pilgrims owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the KSRTC is pinning its hopes on a potential weekend rush to improve its revenue collection. The government has allowed a maximum of 2,000 pilgrims at the hill shrine on weekends, while only 1,000 are allowed on weekdays.

The corporation had operated just six trips between Pampa and Nilakkal on November 15, 57 on November 16, and 49 and 48 on November 17 and 18 respectively. However, even on the day that it operated the maximum number of trips, the total fare collection failed to cross Rs 80,000.

This is an unprecedented situation for the KSRTC, which sees some of its busiest days annually during the mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrim season. Around 100 buses would usually be arranged for the Pampa-Nilakkal chain services, and they carry out over 500 trips in a day. This was in addition to the long-distance services. During the last season, the KSRTC had made a record collection of Rs 45.2 crore in 43 days, exclusively from its Sabarimala special services. 

In fact, the corporation had deployed 99 non-AC buses, 44 AC buses, and five e-buses to conduct Pamba-Nilakkal chain services last year, in addition to 70 buses for long-route services. This time, however, it is struggling to find passengers to fill up even the 23 buses that have been deployed for chain services. Also, no long-distance service has been operated from Pampa so far. 

“We used to operate 100 trips to Chengannur within an hour. This time, it’s just one trip in a day,” said a KSRTC officer at Pampa. The Chengannur railway station is a major station for pilgrims from far-off locations.

More worries as pilgrims, employees test +ve

With a number of pilgrims and staff testing Covid positive, the KSRTC now has even more issues to worry about. A bus carrying pilgrims from Punalur depot had to return after a passenger was confirmed infected at a testing centre set up in Nilakkal. “The passengers had come from other states. As they had been mingling closely for a long duration, the health department directed us to take them back,” said the officer. So far, two pilgrims and a KSRTC inspector from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for the virus.

