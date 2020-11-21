Local body polls: No to campaign rallies, grand finale in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has come out with further restrictions on election campaigns in the wake of Covid-19. District Collector Navjot Khosa on Friday urged candidates and campaign managers to avoid processions as well as the customary grand finale event as part of the election campaign.

“The candidates should strictly follow the restrictions put in place by the Election Commission. No more than five people should take part in door-to-door campaigns at a time. While visiting a house, Covid protocol including social distancing has to be maintained,” said the collector. “A maximum of three vehicles can be used for road shows and vehicle rallies. Public meetings can only be held with the express permission from the police station concerned. The candidates cannot be greeted with bouquets or currency-note garlands,” he added.

The collector also urged the candidates to create awareness about the pandemic during their campaign. The importance of using mask and sanitiser can be emphasised whuile interacting with the voters, he said.In addition, if a candidate tests positive for Covid or has to go into quarantine, they should immediately step back from the campaign.