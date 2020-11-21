STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Postmortem of filmmaker’s cousin conducted again

Meanwhile, the body of Sandhya has been shifted to the morgue of medical college. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The re-postmortem of  40-year-old Sandhya, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her residence, was conducted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Friday. The re-postmortem was held under the supervision of four doctors with videography support.

Earlier, the relatives of Sandhya, including her cousin and filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, had approached the High Court seeking a re-postmortem after they grew suspicious about her death. Though the first autopsy report indicated that the death was due to Covid-19-related illness, the relatives had alleged mystery as she had reportedly recovered from Covid. The local police had concluded that there was no mystery in her death. The re-postmortem report will come out soon. 

According to Neyyattinkara police, the re-postmortem was conducted and the doctors were under the impression that the death was due to some illness. “The report of the re-postmortem will come out in the coming days. The doctors ruled out any mystery in the death. The entire autopsy was videographed. Since the final Covid test results from NIV Alappuzha came out on November 9 confirming that she had tested Covid positive, there is no mystery. But the relatives can continue their legal battle. The investigation from our part is still on”, said T Sreekumaran Nair, Neyyattinkara CI and investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the body of Sandhya has been shifted to the morgue of medical college. The Neyyattinkara municipality officials did not receive any intimation from the hospital for handing over the body to relatives. The officials said they could accept the body after the consent of the relatives.Sources said the body is likely to be handed over to the relatives on Saturday. Sandhya was found dead at her Perumbazhuthoor residence here under mysterious circumstances on November 7. 

