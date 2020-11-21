STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public comfort stations in Capital get makeover, to be made disabled-friendly

Though I raised the issue with the authorities concerned several times -- in the form of letters and even personally -- no steps were taken to solve the problem.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:21 AM

The Sulabh comfort station in front of the Central railway station at Thampanoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Using a public comfort station in the city has always been a nightmare due to their filthy state. The foul stench emanating from the unhygienic and dilapidated facilities is an inconvenience for those who even have to pass by them.

Now, under Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), the corporation is revamping all comfort stations in its limits by making it more hygienic and differently-abled friendly. The stations are being upgraded with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore. The civic body has already completed renovating the comfort stations at Putharikandam Maidanam, corporation office and Thampanoor auto stand. Meanwhile, work is in progress at Vanchiyoor and the KSRTC stand. 

“Sulabh International, which built the facilities in Thampanoor and Putharikandam Maidanam, has also been entrusted with maintenance,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL.Besides building cleaner facilities, it is also being made differently-abled friendly so that they do not have to wait to get back home to relieve themselves. Sindu Sudevan, who is differently-abled, said,  “The absence of an accessible public toilet has always been a major cause of worry for people like me.

Though I raised the issue with the authorities concerned several times -- in the form of letters and even personally -- no steps were taken to solve the problem. I am happy that they are finally responding to the issue.” A few public comfort stations are being reconstructed. At present, the reconstruction of the public comfort station opposite New Theatre, Thampanoor, is in progress.  The work of the facility atEast Fort and the one near Sree Padmanabha Theatre, Chalai, will begin soon. Considering the pandemic situation, the corporation has been carrying out cleaning drives at bus stands and railway stations on a regular basis.

Comments

