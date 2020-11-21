STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Screening facility to come up at Central railway station

Fresh cases of malaria are being recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, denting the district administration’s efforts to eliminate the disease.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant family at the Central railway station in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh cases of malaria are being recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, denting the district administration’s efforts to eliminate the disease. Recently, a new case was reported, taking the total in the district to nine this year. With the influx of migrants gradually increasing, the District Medical Office (DMO) will set up a special screening facility at the Central railway station for passengers arriving from malaria-endemic areas.

“We have sought the permission of the Railways to launch the programme. We have procured rapid diagnostic testing kits for the purpose using the plan fund earmarked for the migrant population. We have comprehensive plans for communicable and non-communicable diseases in the district.

Kerala is not malaria-endemic. The latest case was reported in October, following which we decided to step up surveillance,” said a health official. The aim of the initiative is to diagnose the disease at its source, added the official. 

“Almost all malaria cases are imported. We have resumed organising screening camps at construction sites and labour camps. We suspended the activities due to the pandemic. We will be collecting blood samples of passengers at the railway station so that we can immediately begin treating those who have symptoms. This will help prevent further spread of the disease,” said the official. 

As per the statistics with the labour department, around 16,000 migrant labourers have arrived in the state so far. A senior official of the department said they have resumed issuing Awas biometric cards to migrant labourers arriving in the state as part of their healthcare project. “Many migrant workers returned after Deepavali. It will be good if we have facilities to screen them for malaria,” said an official with the Railways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp