UDF hoping for a repeat of 2010 performance

Ever since elections to three-tier local bodies started in 2000, the convention has been that the LDF gets an upper hand.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:21 AM

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since elections to three-tier local bodies started in 2000, the convention has been that the LDF gets an upper hand. The only exception to this was in 2010 when the UDF emerged victorious in the civic body elections. But now when the UDF reflects on its past performance, it is hopeful of repeating the miracle in the coming local body elections.   

In 2010, the UDF had wrested control of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad district panchayats, leaving Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod to the LDF. The KPCC led by Ramesh Chennithala at the time had prepared well  for the polls. As he had been at the helm of the party continuously since 2005, Chennithala knew the strengths and the weaknesses of the party which helped him to work on them and assign deputies to respective districts. This time with Covid-19 playing spoilsport, Congress had started preparations at the ground-level only after August. Benny Behanan, MP, recalled that the early preparations made for the civic elections had helped the UDF immensely back then.

“It was for the first time that senior Congress leaders were deputed to other districts in 2010.  Apart from that, a consensus was reached across the state on the candidature. The focus was on candidates who knew the pulse of the people. The lapses in civic bodies had been identified and worked on,” said Behanan,  previously UDF convener, told TNIE.

This time the UDF leaders are concerned about the likely threat from the CPM local-level leadership which they believe could start a whispering campaign on Covid scare at polling stations. This the UDF believes can dampen the poll prospects of the alliance by bringing down the voting  percentage half way through the polling process. UDF convener M M Hassan recalled that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave against the local bodies during 2010 due to rampant nepotism and corruption practices which plagued the LDF regime.    

“In the 2010 civic elections, people were fed up with the rampant corruption in the local bodies which ensured a  UDF victory. Then their only aim was to provide benefits to party followers which proved a death knell. Now, the prevailing political situation is conducive to the UDF  and we are hopeful that the voters will favour us this time,” said Hassan.

