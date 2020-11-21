Visa fraudster caught after a two-year chase

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native, who had been absconding for two years, in connection with a visa cheating case.

The police identified the accused as Sudheesh Christudas, 49, a native of Kanyakumari. According to police, Sudheesh had swindled lakhs of rupees from several job aspirants after promising them jobs at Dubai International Airport. He had been absconding since 2018 after the aspirants had filed a complaint to the city police.

He frequently changed hideouts to confuse the police. However, the police traced him to Chennai following a tip-off. The man was remanded in judicial custody.