Not more than 20 people allowed to campaign in containment zones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With campaigning on in full swing for the local body polls, the district administration has limited the number of people seeking votes for a candidate to 20 in containment zones. District Collector Navjot Khosa urged candidates to ensure the same in areas outside containment zones.

The collector also sought stricter monitoring of these norms during the MCC monitoring cell meeting held at the collectorate on Saturday. “The number of Covid-19 cases in the district has gone down and we cannot afford to go back in our Covid-19 containment efforts. The MCC Squad can also take active role in ensuring this,” said the collector. So far, Anti-Defacement Squad removed 177 campaign materials that were against the code of conduct. The squad which was constituted to ensure the legality of campaign events will be expanded, she said. The collector also ordered the removal of posters on roadsides and foot paths in two days. If candidates fail to do so, squads will remove the posters and the expense will be collected from the candidates.

New election observer appointed

The State Election Commission appointed Chithra S, director, IT Mission as the election observer in the district. She is replacing R Girija, director, Survey and Land Record Department.