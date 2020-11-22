Two held for assaulting pastor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police on Saturday arrested two youths on charges of attempting to murder a pastor at Kottapuram on November 17.

Shefin, 23, of Vizhinjam and Akhilraj, 22, of Venganoor, were arrested under Section 307 of the IPC. Six more people are still at large and will be nabbed soon, said the police.

The incident took place near Vizhinjam when Jackson, a 63-year-old pastor, questioned the anti-social activities at the locality.

Soon, the eight-member gang reached the spot and attacked him using helmets and pieces of wood, following which they escaped.

The pastor, who suffered serious injuries on his head and eyes, is currently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital.