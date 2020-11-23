COVID-19: 546 recover, 383 test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday recorded 546 recoveries and 383 fresh COVID-19 cases. Eight more deaths were confirmed on the day.

Among the newly infected, 277 contracted the disease through local transmission and 10 were health workers.

At present, there are 5,138 active cases in the district and 528 have succumbed to the infection so far. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 69,167, of which 63,610 have recovered.

As many as 26,511 people are under surveillance and 133 are under institutional quarantine.