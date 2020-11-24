751 Covid recover, 229 test positive in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The gap between the number of people infected by Covid-19 and the number of people recovered has reduced with the district reporting 751 recoveries and 229 new cases on Monday. With this, the total number of people recovered stood at 64,361 against the total cases at 69,396. Two people died due to the viral disease. They are Binukumar, 48, of Manikandeshwaran and Prasannakumar 67, of Chakkai.Among 229 new cases, 158 contracted the disease through local transmission. Five health workers have been also bee tested positive.
