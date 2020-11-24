RGCB Foundation Day lecture on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s foundation day lecture of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) will take place on Wednesday. It will be delivered by P Balaram, former director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He will talk on ‘Chemistry, Biology and the Unity of Nature.’

A recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Balaram is currently associated with the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, as the DST-Year of Science Chair Professor. It was on November 18, 1995, that the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao laid the foundation stone for the RGCB. Since then, the day is observed as RGCB Foundation Day. RGCB is an autonomous institution of scientific research and academia under the Department of Biotechnology.