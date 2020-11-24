Two more weekly lotteries to be launched from Dec 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department will increase the number of weekly lotteries from the present three to five starting December 1.The tickets available next month will be Win-Win on Mondays, Sthree Sakthi on Tuesdays, Akshaya on Wednesdays, Nirmal on Fridays and Karunya on Saturdays. In addition to these, there will be the Bhagyamithra monthly lottery. It offers five first prizes of `1 crore each. The ticket prize is `100 and draws will be held on the first Sunday of every month.

The Christmas- New Year Bumper Lottery tickets are also on sale. It offers a whopping Rs 12 crore first prize.Officers said ticket sales are witnessing a steady rise since sales were restarted in July after the lockdown. Only three weekly draws were held in the beginning with 48 tickets each. The number of tickets of weekly lotteries has now become 90 lakh each.

On Saturday, the department set a record of sorts when all the tickets of a lottery were sold out. 1,00,20,000 tickets of the Win-Win Lottery on last Monday were sold out completely. This was the first time that the sales crossed one crore after the ticket prices were unified as `40.