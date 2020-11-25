BJP brings out ‘chargesheet’ to expose 30 years of LDF’s ‘misrule’ in city corporation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has brought out a ‘chargesheet’ exposing the 30 years of ‘misrule’ of the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. BJP, the main opposition party in the Corporation, has highlighted large-scale corruption in the garb of waste management, lack of infrastructure development, unfinished housing projects and tardy implementation of Smart City projects to attack the LDF.The 16-page chargesheet was released by BJP state president K Surendran here on Tuesday.

On the waste management front, the BJP alleged the LDF had presented one scheme after the other in the civic body since 2016 but all of them remained on paper. The funds misused for various waste management projects need to be thoroughly probed, the saffron party demanded. These projects only served to improve the personal assets of leaders and Corporation officials, the party alleged.

The BJP alleged the LDF had squandered `100 crore in the name of ‘Ente Nagaram, Sundara Nagaram’ project. Around 50,000 kitchen bins were procured at double the usual rate. The number of kitchen bins was later slashed to 15,000 and finally only 7,000 was delivered to the public.The under-development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport was another major charge levelled against the LDF. The BJP alleged the LDF and the UDF had adopted an ‘anti-development’ stance also in the case of Vizhinjam port, monorail project, high court bench in the capital and express highway.

The pitiable condition of Parvathy Puthanar even after spending crores of rupees was also highlighted.The tender for cleaning up the 8km stretch from Vallkakadvu to Akkualm was raised from `35 lakh to over `1 crore but no progress was seen on the ground. Besides, `25 crore was earmarked for cleaning Killiyar and Amayizhanjan canal. But no change is visible in the water bodies, it said.

Even after declaring so many housing projects, tens of thousands of people are still homeless in the city, the BJP alleged. The much-touted projects that were announced for the homeless were: ‘Santhosha Sadanam’ (`25 crore), ‘Ellavarkkum Bhavanam (`50 crore), ‘Sneha Sadanam’ (`65 crore). But there is no trace of the money that was sanctioned for these projects, the BJP said.

The chargesheet said budgetary announcements to the tune of `100 crore were made for constructing modern villas for residents of colonies in Kanjirampara, Chempazhanthy, Attipra and Sreekaryam. But no infrastructure development was carried out, it said. Of the `1,538.2 crore envisaged for Smart City Project, only `173.4 crore has been spent. In order to hoodwink the people, some tender processes were hurriedly carried out, the chargesheet said.