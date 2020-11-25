Book release event to double up as protest against placing chopper near mermaid statue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the latest of a series of protests against the installation of a decommissioned helicopter near the ‘Sagara Kanyaka’, the iconic mermaid sculpture by artist Kanayi Kunhiraman, Babu Kuzhimattom will release his book ‘Anchu Asleelakadhakal’ (Five Sleaze Stories) in front of the statue at the Shankhumukham Beach on Wednesday. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will hand over the first copy of the book to Kunhiraman on the occasion.

The writer said he decided to release the book here as a mark of protest against the government, which allowed a discarded helicopter to alter the landscape around a globally acclaimed work of art. The Air Force had installed the MI8 helicopter here in June this year to encourage more youngsters to join the force.

“The mermaid still continues to attract tourists from all over the world. The Tourism department’s decision to give away the land around it for the helicopter cannot be agreed with,” said Babu.Kanayi had earlier pointed out that the landscape around the mermaid sculpture was designed to convey a message.

“The statue aimed to tell the story of a mermaid unable to live in the sea, while simultaneously facing difficulties in the land because of polluting factors. The landscaping around it is to supposed to convey this idea. What is the connection between the helicopter and the mermaid,” the sculptor had asked.Various artists have registered their protests against the decision, calling it a disruption of the aesthetics of the ‘Sagara Kanyaka’, which was installed in 1990.