STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Muraleedharan lashes out at Mullappally

He said so after Mullappally decided to give the “Hand” symbol to a rebel Congress candidate in his constituency.

Published: 25th November 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

K Muraleedharan | FIle pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, has put KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran in a fix by announcing that he will not campaign for UDF candidates in the local body elections in his Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. He said so after Mullappally decided to give the “Hand” symbol to a rebel Congress candidate in his constituency.

Muraleedharan and Mullappally, who do not see eye to eye for the last several months, told TNIE that this has happened due to lack of consultations with the senior leaders. Over the last several months, Muraleedharan had been peeved with the KPCC leadership for not taking him and other senior Congress leaders into confidence.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday where initially it was agreed to field an RMP candidate with the support of the Congress in Kallamala division in Vadakara. But it was brought to the notice of Muraleedharan that a rebel Congress candidate has been given the symbol following the directive of Mullappally. “How can Mullappally claim that he wishes to cast his vote to a Congress candidate. I can vouch that such unfortunate incidents are happening because of lack of deliberations among the Congress leaders,” a Muraleedharan told TNIE. Meanwhile, Mullappally told reporters in Kollam that it was the party which gave the candidate the party symbol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullappally K Muraleedharan
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp