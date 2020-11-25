Poll panel caps number of vehicles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has issued orders limiting the number of vehicles used for campaigning in the upcoming local body poll.While candidates in grama panchayats can use only one vehicle for campaigning, those in block and district panchayats can use a maximum of three and four vehicles, respectively.

A candidate in municipality can use a maximum of two vehicles. The maximum number of vehicles that can be used by a candidate in Corporation area is four. Prior permission needs to be obtained from police for mounting loud speaker in campaign vehicle. Sound from the loudspeaker should be within permissible limits and it should not be used in vehicles between 9pm and 6am, the commission has said.