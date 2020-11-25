Recoveries trump new Covid cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Tuesday recorded 441 recoveries and 350 fresh cases of Covid-19. The district now has 4,520 active cases. Four deaths were confirmed on the day, thus taking the toll due to the viral disease to 534.The new cases reported includes 265 contact cases and three health workers. The district at present has a total of 26,456 in home quarantine and 133 people under institutional quarantine. In all, 69,746 tested positive, while 64,802 recovered from the disease.
