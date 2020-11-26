461 test Covid positive in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 461 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Wednesday. The district now has 4,521 active cases. One death was reported on the day. Victor Shantha- ratna, 70, from Neyyattinkara is the deceased. As many as 1,841 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 25,977 people are now under Covid observation with 133 of them in quarantine centres. As many as 461 recoveries were also reported.